Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of WBS opened at $32.56 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.09.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

