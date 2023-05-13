Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.22.

Wendy’s Trading Up 0.9 %

Wendy’s stock opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average is $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.73. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $138,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,698,437 shares of company stock valued at $81,502,197 in the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy's



The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

