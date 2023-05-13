Wolverine World Wide, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.04 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WWW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Williams Trading raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $24.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 82,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $161,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,767.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.26%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

