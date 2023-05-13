Wrapmanager Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,337 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,764 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $110.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.88.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,467. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

