Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Holdings Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 97.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

ZBRA stock opened at $266.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $365.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

