Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 4,621 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in MiMedx Group by 2,943.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,728 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,564,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 622,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 351,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 104.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 640,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 327,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MDXG. StockNews.com cut MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 12,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $52,385.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,188.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 12,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $52,385.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,188.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,470 shares of company stock valued at $771,764. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $6.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.79 million, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.56. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $6.41.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

