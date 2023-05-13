Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) by 118.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Allbirds were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIRD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Allbirds by 651.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Allbirds by 850.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 1,721.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 847.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,831 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Allbirds by 1,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 765,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIRD. Wedbush cut shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. Allbirds, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $190.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.55 million. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 34.04% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dan Levitan acquired 75,796 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $81,859.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,785.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allbirds news, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $29,807.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 323,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,390.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Levitan bought 75,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $81,859.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,283 shares in the company, valued at $114,785.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,653 shares of company stock worth $182,023 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

