Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Solid Power were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Solid Power by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,928,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Solid Power by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,656 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,417,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Solid Power during the 1st quarter worth about $19,254,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Solid Power by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 840,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Solid Power

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 214,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $626,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,014.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Solid Power Stock Down 4.3 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Solid Power from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Solid Power from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

NASDAQ SLDP opened at $1.98 on Friday. Solid Power, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $350.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.52.

About Solid Power

(Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.