Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Position in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,752 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SmartRent were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SmartRent in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SmartRent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of SmartRent by 77.9% during the third quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 185,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 81,351 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of SmartRent by 23.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in SmartRent during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SMRT opened at $3.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $660.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.85. SmartRent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $40.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 57.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. On average, research analysts expect that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of SmartRent from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartRent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.48.

SmartRent Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

