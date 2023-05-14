10,253 Shares in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,253 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Piedmont Lithium at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,060 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 162,476 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Performance

Insider Activity

PLL stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $76.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.63.

In other news, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $77,630.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,809 shares in the company, valued at $873,582.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Michael A. Bless acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,245.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $105,245. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $77,630.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,582.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

See Also

