16,103 Shares in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRAK. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 648.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 94,431 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF during the third quarter worth about $746,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 97.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 17,078 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

NYSEARCA CRAK opened at $29.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.11. VanEck Oil Refiners ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $36.01.

The VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Oil Refiners index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of global stocks issued by firms that earn at least 50% of their revenue from oil refining. CRAK was launched on Aug 18, 2015 and is managed by VanEck.

