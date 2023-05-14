ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 997,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after buying an additional 74,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ABB by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 20.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of ABB by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.78.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

