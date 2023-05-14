Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Abundance Wealth Counselors cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,463 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.1% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,735,181. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $308.97 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.73 and a 200 day moving average of $258.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.28.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

