Algold Resources Ltd. (ALG.V) (CVE:ALG) Shares Down 3.3%

Algold Resources Ltd. (ALG.V) (CVE:ALG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 17,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 32,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Algold Resources Ltd. (ALG.V) Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$4.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14.

Algold Resources Ltd. (ALG.V) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Algold Resources Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold mining properties in Mauritania, West Africa. It holds interests in the Tijirit property covering an area of approximately 2,200 square kilometers located in Mauritania; Kneivissat property totaling an area of 830 square kilometers; and Legouessi exploration license located to the north of Nouakchott.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algold Resources Ltd. (ALG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algold Resources Ltd. (ALG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.