Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,909.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,219,876,000 after buying an additional 37,754,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,133 shares of company stock worth $7,233,467. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $110.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.42 and its 200-day moving average is $96.72. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

