American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,923 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of American Equity Investment Life worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,563,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 135.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,771 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,401,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Insider Activity

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Alan David Matula purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $252,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,941. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.90.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.88. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $48.37.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $662.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.02 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 86.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 348.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.