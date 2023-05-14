Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 41,297 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 132,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.75. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $516,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,818.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $516,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,818.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $48,537,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,261,498 shares in the company, valued at $183,570,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,026,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,141,275 in the last ninety days. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMKR shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

