Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 26,741 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 38,057 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

AIF stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $13.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Announces Dividend

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.97%.

Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.

