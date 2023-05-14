Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,252 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Premier by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Premier by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,567,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Premier by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 517,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 31,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 555,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after acquiring an additional 174,095 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PINC. StockNews.com cut Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

Premier Price Performance

Premier Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $27.08 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

