Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,937 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,494,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 29.7% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,792,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,675,000 after purchasing an additional 868,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 828,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,756,000 after purchasing an additional 827,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 38,938.8% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 593,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 591,481 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALKS. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $32.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,288,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,497.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

