Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 290 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Stock Down 1.0 %

Power Integrations stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.67. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.19. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $91.98.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $228,097.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,972.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $228,097.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,972.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $208,496.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,302.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,226 shares of company stock worth $3,485,995 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

