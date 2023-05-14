Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 303 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Price Performance

NSP opened at $111.50 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.74 and a 52-week high of $131.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.12 and a 200 day moving average of $117.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. Insperity had a return on equity of 263.01% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 39.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Insperity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $104,260.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,301,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,499 shares of company stock worth $3,214,082. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.