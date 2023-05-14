Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 555 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 455.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter worth $2,752,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 58,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
QuidelOrtho Trading Up 1.2 %
QuidelOrtho stock opened at $87.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $108.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 0.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on QDEL. Raymond James lowered their target price on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.
QuidelOrtho Profile
QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
