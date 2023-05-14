Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 555 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 455.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter worth $2,752,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 58,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Trading Up 1.2 %

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $87.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $108.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.36. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QDEL. Raymond James lowered their target price on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Profile

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

