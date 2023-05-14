Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 131.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CHH opened at $121.87 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $133.13. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.59.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,049.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,049.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $211,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,394 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,313.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,837 shares of company stock worth $9,365,231. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Further Reading

