Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $14,626,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.57.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,735 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.06, for a total transaction of $291,584.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,593.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $1,570,959.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,872,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

NYSE WTS opened at $165.67 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $116.31 and a one year high of $181.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Articles

