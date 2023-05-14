Arizona State Retirement System Buys 2,118 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 25,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $19.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 50.72%. The firm had revenue of $349.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

