Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,325,000 after purchasing an additional 76,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900,791 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,334,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,345,000 after purchasing an additional 28,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,085,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,933,000 after purchasing an additional 35,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.54.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $48.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.10. The company had revenue of $146.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $28,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,653 shares of company stock worth $2,814,852. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

