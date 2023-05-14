Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CYTK shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $37.64 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $55.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $70,586.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,396 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $100,999.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $70,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,521 shares of company stock worth $3,064,076 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

