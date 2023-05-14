Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1,452.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.75. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $105.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.13.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.83.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

