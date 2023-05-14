Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,670,000 after purchasing an additional 127,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,656,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,622,000 after purchasing an additional 128,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,524,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,919,000 after purchasing an additional 54,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MGIC Investment

In related news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $115,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGIC Investment Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MTG opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.70% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTG shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

