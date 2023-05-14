Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 20,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 6,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $289,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,233.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock worth $1,901,900. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $50.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.49.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

