Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,248,000.

NYSE:HAE opened at $89.45 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $52.84 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.70. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research increased their target price on Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

