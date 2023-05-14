Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 79.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.4% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 338,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,507,000 after purchasing an additional 45,159 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $110,039.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,907 shares in the company, valued at $5,482,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $900,093.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,405.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $110,039.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,907 shares in the company, valued at $5,482,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,080 shares of company stock worth $3,549,627 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.91.

SNX opened at $87.85 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.79.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

