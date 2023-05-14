Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 535.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wingstop news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,273. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wingstop Stock Performance

WING has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.17.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $207.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.08. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $223.77.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

