Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.22 Million Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $465,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAN opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.72. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $93.98.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.73%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.