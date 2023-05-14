Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Denbury were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Denbury by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its stake in Denbury by 329.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,981,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEN. TheStreet upgraded Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.57.

Denbury Stock Performance

DEN opened at $90.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.70. Denbury Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $341.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.21 million. Denbury had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denbury

In other Denbury news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of Denbury stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $48,729.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Stories

