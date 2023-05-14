Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,134 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $62.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 107.46%.

KRC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

