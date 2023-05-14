Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 295 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $2,374,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $746,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Price Performance

WLK stock opened at $114.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.24. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $137.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

