Arizona State Retirement System Sells 231 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLB opened at $84.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.82. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $88.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.72%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,780 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $2,569,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $2,569,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,253,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,712,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,633 shares of company stock valued at $9,808,928 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

