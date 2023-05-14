Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $15,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Autoliv in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Autoliv by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.77.

Insider Activity

Autoliv Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $36,847.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $36,847.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $47,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,335.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,445 shares of company stock valued at $231,505 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ALV opened at $87.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $96.49.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.