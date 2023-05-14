Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,987 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Avista worth $7,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Avista by 377.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 178.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avista by 83.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

AVA opened at $44.02 on Friday. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.76.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.43). Avista had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.92%.

In other Avista news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $104,984.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

