Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Axos Financial worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 96.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Axos Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Axos Financial by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AX. Wedbush upped their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Axos Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

AX stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 514,689 shares in the company, valued at $24,715,365.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 514,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,715,365.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Grinberg bought 1,320 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,687.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

