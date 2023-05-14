BHK Investment Advisors LLC Has $480,000 Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,003 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 6,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 17,297 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. XXEC Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $308.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.73 and a 200-day moving average of $258.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $313.00.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total transaction of $1,543,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,767 shares of company stock worth $13,735,181 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.28.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

