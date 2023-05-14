Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 253 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.7 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $110.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 262.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,133 shares of company stock worth $7,233,467 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

