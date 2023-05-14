BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,340 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of BlackLine worth $7,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -104.40 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.17 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. Analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,392,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,574,958.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $104,166.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 75,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,260,658. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,392,202.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,574,958.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,525 shares of company stock worth $5,255,421. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.