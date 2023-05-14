Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,253 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Boot Barn worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $1,383,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,001,000.

Boot Barn Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $96.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Boot Barn

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOOT. TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

