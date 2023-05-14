Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Boot Barn worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 55.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 14.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 22.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $71.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $96.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

