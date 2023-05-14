Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 41,535 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,377 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 41,535 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.6% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,467. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $110.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.52, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

