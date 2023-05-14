Brokers Issue Forecasts for AppLovin Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:APP)

Posted by on May 14th, 2023

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APPGet Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AppLovin in a report released on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AppLovin’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on AppLovin from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.35.

AppLovin Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of APP stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $44.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,232 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,358,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,039,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,655,000 after purchasing an additional 390,451 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,920,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $369,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 961,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,199,612.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $897,835.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,559,347.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $369,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 961,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,199,612.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,322 shares of company stock worth $2,140,975. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.