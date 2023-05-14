Brokers Issue Forecasts for AppLovin Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AppLovin in a report released on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AppLovin’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on AppLovin from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.35.

AppLovin Stock Down 2.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of APP stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $44.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,232 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,358,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,039,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,655,000 after purchasing an additional 390,451 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,920,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $369,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 961,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,199,612.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $897,835.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,559,347.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $369,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 961,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,199,612.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,322 shares of company stock worth $2,140,975. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.