Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 118.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 795.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CALM. Stephens cut Cal-Maine Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $72,240.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CALM opened at $47.05 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $65.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day moving average of $55.86. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of -0.04.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.53. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 58.83%. The company had revenue of $997.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.70%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.